Police arrests are plummeting across California, fueling alarm and questions
His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.

We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.

Daily summary

Trump's day in tweets: Saturday, April 1

People wearing masks resembling President Donald Trump take part in the 32nd annual April Fools Day Parade in New York on April 1. This year's theme was "Make Russia Great Again." (Timothy A. Clary / AFP / Getty Image)
President Trump tweeted about:

  • His disdain for the news media and belief that more coverage should be devoted to his unproven claim that former President Obama wiretapped his phones
  • The Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, which he declared to be "dead"
  • An anonymously sourced Fox News report alleging that a U.S. official improperly revealed the names of some of Trump's associates in intelligence reports
  • A Fox News segment featuring economic commentary from a professional wrestler turned pundit

Trump did not tweet about:

Latest updates

