His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Saturday, April 1
President Trump tweeted about:
- His disdain for the news media and belief that more coverage should be devoted to his unproven claim that former President Obama wiretapped his phones
- The Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, which he declared to be "dead"
- An anonymously sourced Fox News report alleging that a U.S. official improperly revealed the names of some of Trump's associates in intelligence reports
- A Fox News segment featuring economic commentary from a professional wrestler turned pundit
Trump did not tweet about:
- An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll that found that 52% of Americans support an independent investigation into alleged ties between Russians and members of Trump's campaign
- A new report from the U.S.-led military coalition in Iraq that showed a mounting number of civilians killed in air and ground strikes there
- A federal judge's rejection of Trump's free speech defense against a lawsuit accusing him of inciting violence against protesters at a campaign rally in Louisville last year
- A tweet sent by his social media director urging Trump's supporters to defeat Freedom Caucus member Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) in next year's primary election, which ethics lawyers said violated a federal law limiting government employees' political activity
- Documents indicating that his former national security advisor, Michael Flynn, initially omitted to mention speaking fees he received from Russian companies in his personal financial disclosure to federal ethics officials, according to the New York Times