His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Saturday, April 8
President Trump tweeted about:
- His meeting with China's President Xi Jinping, which Trump said engendered "tremendous goodwill and friendship" but that "only time will tell on trade"
- Accolades for the military service members who participated in his missile strike on Syria's Shayrat airfield, as well as his defense of the strike's efficacy in the face of reports that warplanes were again taking off from the bombed air base
- His Supreme Court pick, Judge Neil M. Gorsuch, who was confirmed on Friday and will be sworn in on Monday
Trump did not tweet about:
- The U.S. Navy's diversion of an aircraft carrier-led strike group toward the western Pacific Ocean near the Korean Peninsula, which, according to a Reuters report, comes in response to North Korea's missile tests and continued pursuit of a nuclear program