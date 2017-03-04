latimes.com
His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.

We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.

Daily summary

Trump's day in tweets: Saturday, March 4

People show support for President Trump near his Mar-a-Lago resort home on Saturday, March 4, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)
President Trump tweeted about:

  • His claim , for which he cited no evidence, that President Obama wiretapped his phones during the 2016 election
  • Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions, whom he continued to defend in the face of mounting criticism over Sessions' failure to disclose meetings with Russia's ambassador to the U.S.
  • His assertion that Arnold Schwarzenegger was fired from "Celebrity Apprentice" due to poor ratings

Trump did not tweet about:

