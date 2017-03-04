His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Saturday, March 4
President Trump tweeted about:
- His claim , for which he cited no evidence, that President Obama wiretapped his phones during the 2016 election
- Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions, whom he continued to defend in the face of mounting criticism over Sessions' failure to disclose meetings with Russia's ambassador to the U.S.
- His assertion that Arnold Schwarzenegger was fired from "Celebrity Apprentice" due to poor ratings
Trump did not tweet about:
- His administration's expansion of counter-terrorism operations in Yemen
- Rallies that took place across the country in support of his presidency, including one in Berkeley that erupted in violence when participants and counter-protesters clashed
- Reports that he'll soon sign a revised executive order restricting entry to the United States. Citing senior administration sources, Politico and the Washington Post both reported that Trump met Saturday with officials from the departments of Homeland Security and Justice in preparation for the order's signing, which was expected to take place Monday