His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Saturday, March 18
President Trump tweeted about:
- His meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, which he called "great" before castigating Germany and claiming the country owes the U.S. money for NATO defense.
Trump did not tweet about:
- His administration's request that a Hawaii federal court revise its ruling halting his latest travel ban.
- China's dismissal of U.S. efforts to adopt a stronger stance toward North Korea.
- His administration's reported rejection of anti-protectionist language in a statement by finance chiefs of the world's most important economies after a summit meeting in Germany.
- Reports that he's chosen the husband of advisor Kellyanne Conway to head the civil division of the U.S. Department of Justice.