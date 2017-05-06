His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Saturday, May 6
President Trump tweeted about:
- His defense of his decision to spend the weekend at his Trump National Golf Club and estate in Bedminster, N.J.
Trump did not tweet about:
- Reports that Nicole Meyer, sister of Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, highlighted her family ties and emphasized the possibility of achieving U.S. citizenship through the controversial EB-5 visa program while making a pitch to attract financing for a Jersey City housing development from Chinese investors gathered in Beijing, according to the New York Times and the Washington Post