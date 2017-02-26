His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Sunday, Feb. 26
President Trump tweeted about:
- The Democratic Party's election of a new chair, which he called "rigged"
- A New York Times advertisement that aired during the Oscars
- "Russia talk" – interpreted by many to denote allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and contacts between Russian authorities and members of Trump's campaign team – which he dismissed as "fake news"
- The annual Governors' Dinner at the White House
President Trump did not tweet about:
- The withdrawal of Philip M. Bilden from consideration for Navy secretary. Bilden became the second White House nominee to bail on a top Pentagon position because of problems untangling his financial investments
- Mounting calls for Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions to recuse himself from the FBI's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election because of Sessions' role as a prominent Trump supporter during the campaign
- Criticism from the father of a slain Navy SEAL over a raid in Yemen that claimed his son's life on Jan. 29. Bill Owens told the Miami Herald that he wants an investigation into why Trump approved the operation and said he refused to meet with the president when his son's remains were returned
- A preliminary budget outline he's expected to present to departments and agencies on Monday. Administration officials told the New York Times the proposal will include a sharp increase in military spending offset by cuts to domestic agencies and social programs