His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Sunday, March 5
President Trump tweeted about:
- Former President Obama, whom he continued to attack , this time questioning Obama's relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
- The Democratic National Committee's response to learning its servers were hacked last year, which he questioned .
- His gratitude for the rallies in support of his presidency that took place across the country the day before.
Trump did not tweet about:
- The White House's demand for a congressional investigation into his claim, for which he still hasn't cited evidence, that Obama wiretapped his phones.
- FBI Director James B. Comey's request that the Justice Department publicly rebuke Trump's claim that Obama wiretapped his phones.
- Comments from James Clapper, Obama's director of national intelligence, who said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that no warrant was obtained during his tenure to tap Trump's phones.
- Amended testimony that Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions is set to provide regarding his contacts with the Russian ambassador, which he failed to disclose during his confirmation hearing.
- Emerging details of House legislation to replace the Affordable Care Act, which would reportedly create a new system of subsidies linked to age rather than income, phase out federal aid for states to expand their Medicaid programs and tax the health insurance that employers provide their workers.
- The delay, suspension or reversal by federal agencies and Congress of more than 90 regulations since the start of Trump's presidency, an effort the New York Times called "one of the most significant shifts in regulatory policy in recent decades."