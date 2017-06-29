His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Thursday, June 29
President Trump tweeted about:
- His praise of a pending sugar deal with Mexico
- An attack on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" talk show hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski
- A report on Defense Secretary James N. Mattis' comments that Syria appeared to have taken seriously the White House warning against carrying out another chemical weapons attack
- The House passage of "Kate's Law," which would put into place tougher penalties for people repeatedly caught in the country illegally
- The House passage of the "No Sanctuary for Criminals Act," which would take away millions of dollars in federal funds for so-called sanctuary cities
- A series of initiatives he unveiled to celebrate his administration's self-proclaimed "energy week"
- His meeting with South Korea's president
Trump did not tweet about:
- The enactment of his travel ban, with U.S. embassies across the globe implementing new restrictions to block travelers from six predominantly Muslim countries, as well as refugees from everywhere
- The likelihood that Senate Republicans would miss their self-imposed Friday deadline for revising their healthcare bill, as negotiators considered scaling back promised tax cuts for the wealthy in order to provide more insurance assistance to the poor
- An updated analysis from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office that predicted the GOP healthcare plan would make even deeper long-term reductions to federal Medicaid funding
- The California secretary of state's denial of a request from Trump's voter fraud commission that sought the names and addresses of California's registered voters
- The State Department's approval of $1.4 billion in arms sales to Taiwan, the first such deal with the country since Trump took office
- The White House's confirmation that Trump will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin next week on the sidelines of the G20 summit of world leaders in Hamburg, Germany