His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.

We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.

Daily summary

Trump's day in tweets: Thursday, June 29

President Trump speaks as First Lady Melania Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in look on before dinner at the White House in Washington on June 29, 2017. (Nicholas Kamm / AFP/Getty Images)
President Trump tweeted about:

  • His praise of a pending sugar deal with Mexico
  • An attack on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" talk show hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski
  • A report on Defense Secretary James N. Mattis' comments that Syria appeared to have taken seriously the White House warning against carrying out another chemical weapons attack
  • The House passage of "Kate's Law," which would put into place tougher penalties for people repeatedly caught in the country illegally
  • The House passage of the "No Sanctuary for Criminals Act," which would take away millions of dollars in federal funds for so-called sanctuary cities
  • A series of initiatives he unveiled to celebrate his administration's self-proclaimed "energy week"
  • His meeting with South Korea's president

Trump did not tweet about:

