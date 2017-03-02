His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Thursday, March 2
President Trump tweeted about:
- The health of the stock market on the heels of its biggest single-day gain in nearly four months
- Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions, whom he defended as an "honest man" amid calls from Democrats for Sessions to resign because he had failed to disclose meetings with Russia's ambassador to the U.S.
Trump did not tweet about:
- Criticism of the FBI leveled by the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank), who complained that the agency failed to share enough information about its investigation into alleged Russian interference in the presidential election
- The White House's confirmation that his son-in-law Jared Kushner and the man who would become national security advisor, Michael Flynn, met with the Russian ambassador in December
- Disclosures from J.D. Gordon, a former national security advisor to Trump's campaign, and Carter Page, who briefly served as foreign policy advisor to the campaign, that both men met with the Russian ambassador during the Republican National Convention in July. Gordon and Page confirmed the meeting after it was reported by USA Today
- The shielding from public view of draft legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, which a House committee permitted to be seen only by its GOP members and only in a secure room, aides said