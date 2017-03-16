His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Thursday, March 16
President Trump tweeted about:
- His "America first" budget proposal.
- The Irish prime minister's visit to D.C.
- "Great progress" on the Republicans' health bill.
- A meeting with the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
Trump did not tweet about:
- A joint statement issued by leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee saying they've seen no evidence to support his claim that Barack Obama wiretapped his phones.
- A Maryland federal judge's ruling against part of his revised travel ban, in which the judge quoted Trump’s campaign vows to suspend Muslim immigration as evidence that the ban's primary purpose was not national security.
- The decision of Mexico-based Cemex, one of the world’s largest suppliers of building materials, to not participate in the construction of his border wall.