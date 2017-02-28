His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Tuesday, Feb. 28
President Trump tweeted about:
- His address to a joint session of Congress , where he highlighted new approaches to healthcare and immigration. His speech also touched upon the federal budget and acknowledged the widow of Navy SEAL killed during a raid on a compound in Yemen.
President Trump did not tweet about:
- Any further details about his speech or things mentioned.