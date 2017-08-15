His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Following Charlottesville violence, Trump's retweets cause a stir
|Sameea Kamal
President Trump's recent Twitter activity has raised a few eyebrows.
Late Monday, Trump retweeted an neo-nazi conspiracy theorist on Chicago homicides -- as outrage continued to pour in over the president's delayed condemnation of white supremacists and the KKK following the violence in Charlottesville, Va., over the weekend.
On Tuesday morning, Trump apparently retweeted, then deleted, an image of a CNN logo being hit by a "Trump" train.
Also Tuesday, Trump retweeted Twitter user Mike Holden, who was responding to a "Fox & Friends" tweet by calling the president a fascist.
The retweet was deleted, but Holden appeared to have taken a screenshot.