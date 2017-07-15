His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump says he'll be at final round of U.S. Women's Open on Sunday
After attending the U.S. Women's Open at his New Jersey golf club Friday and Saturday, President Trump tweeted that he planned to be there Sunday, as well.
The message marked the fifth time in two days Trump tweeted about the event, which is being held at his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.
Trump has spent numerous weekends visiting his properties and golf courses since taking office, raising alarms from ethics experts and critics who say he is using the presidency to bolster his properties' profiles and enrich himself.