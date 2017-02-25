His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump says his supporters should hold their own rally
President Trump suggests his supporters should hold their own rally and says it would be "the biggest of them all."
It's not clear exactly what prompted his comment, but it came a day after a star-studded crowd of nearly 2,000 protesters gathered outside the Beverly Hills headquarters of United Talent Agency for a rally against the policies of Trump's administration.
The tweet prompted a sharp response from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who shared a pair of side-by-side photos that appear to show the crowd at Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration compared with that at the Women's March on Washington , a protest against Trump's presidency that took place a day later.
The size of Trump's inauguration crowd became a point of obsession for the president in the days following the ceremony. He repeatedly complained that media coverage hadn't accurately reflected the attendance and reportedly pressured the National Park Service to find photos showing that the crowd wasn’t smaller than that at Barack Obama’s first inauguration in 2009.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer also blasted media coverage of the event, insisting that it drew "the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration" despite evidence to the contrary . When challenged about those claims on NBC's "Meet the Press," Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway defended them as "alternative facts."