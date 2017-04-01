His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump says the media should report on his unproven wiretap claim instead of 'Russia story'
President Trump blasted the news media for covering alleged contacts between Russian officials and members of his campaign, which are being probed by the House and Senate intelligence committees as part of two separate investigations into Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election.
Trump called for the media to instead report on his unproven claim that the Obama administration wiretapped his phones during the election, an allegation that's been refuted by the heads of the FBI and intelligence agencies.
Trump has denounced any questions surrounding Russia as “fake news” and a political “witch hunt” orchestrated by Democrats upset that they lost the 2016 election.
His latest comments coincided with the release of an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, which found that 52% of Americans favor an independent investigation into alleged ties between Russians and members of Trump's campaign.