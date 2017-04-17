His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump shares favorable poll results, though others differ
President Trump shared a link to the Rasmussen Reports daily presidential tracking poll, which put his approval rating at 50%.
Earlier in the day, Trump also retweeted a message from the Drudge Report linking to the same poll results.
There's some evidence to suggest that the Rasmussen result may be an outlier, as other recent polls have estimated Trump's approval rating to be lower.
The latest figures from Gallup's daily tracking poll put his approval rating at 41%. Pew Research Center poll results also released Monday put it at 39%, as did the most recent Marist figures.
The discrepancy might be in part due to some key differences in how Rasmussen Reports surveys are conducted. CNN has compiled a list of reasons to be skeptical of the outcome.