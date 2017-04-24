His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump shares Holocaust Remembrance proclamation
After signing a proclamation designating Sunday through April 30 a week of remembrance of victims of the Holocaust, President Trump shared a video message that was played at a meeting of the World Jewish Congress in New York City the night before.
Trump was slated to deliver the keynote address at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s Days of Remembrance ceremony in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday.