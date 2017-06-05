Yet the documents Trump signed amid all the pomp were a far cry from a new law or even an executive order. They were merely routine letters to Congress, relaying support for a vague plan in Trump’s budget to transfer control of the nation’s air traffic control system to a private nonprofit group.

President Trump employed all the trappings traditionally reserved for signing major bills into law as he kicked off “infrastructure week” on Monday: the stately East Room full of dignitaries, a four-piece military band to serenade, celebratory handshakes and souvenir presidential pens for lawmakers, promises of “a great new era” and a “revolution” in technology.

Trump chose to lead off infrastructure week with the air traffic control announcement because a plan had already been written in Congress, by Rep. Bill Shuster (R-Pa.), and debated for several years — “low-hanging fruit from a policy perspective,” according to D.J. Gribbin, special assistant to the president for infrastructure.

The plan supported by Trump would create a nonprofit air traffic control entity that would take responsibilities from the Federal Aviation Administration, which would still have safety oversight, and replace existing taxes on air travel with user fees.

Trump said government bureaucracy had impeded progress and increased costs, and he promised that a private system with airlines’ and unions’ support would modernize the antiquated air traffic system, which still relies on ground radar “at a time when every passenger has GPS technology in their pockets.”

Trump said Obama administration officials “didn’t know what they were doing” when they spent billions of dollars to upgrade the system.

Sarah Feinberg, who was a chief of staff at the Transportation Department in the Obama years, called Trump’s comment “misleading” at best, and said he was describing a long-term initiative that began in the George W. Bush administration.