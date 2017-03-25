Politics
His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.

We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.

Trump thanks Medal of Honor recipients

President Trump tweeted about a meeting he held with 25 Medal of Honor recipients the day before.

The Medal of Honor is the nation’s highest military decoration. 

Medal of Honor Day was established by Congress in 1990 and is observed on March 25.

