His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump touts jobs report
President Trump shared a link to a Fox Business clip on a report from payroll firm Automatic Data Processing, which found that the private sector added 263,000 jobs in March.
The video clip is overlaid with a list of companies that have announced commitments to creating new jobs in the United States since Trump became president.
Several of those companies, including Sprint, General Motors Co. and Ford, had already had job creation plans in the works before Trump's election.