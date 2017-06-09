President Trump shared a video of his remarks Friday at the Department of Transportation, where he highlighted his goal of making it easier to modernize U.S. highways, railways and rivers by streamlining the permitting process.

Trump announced that the administration was creating a new council to help project managers navigate the bureaucratic maze, and to help improve transparency by creating an online system where projects can be tracked through every step of the approval process.

He said federal agencies that consistently delay projects by missing deadlines will face new penalties.

Trump also said a new office within the Council of Environmental Quality will root out inefficiencies, clarify lines of authority and streamline federal, state and local procedures to help communities modernize aging infrastructure.

In an attempt to show a focus on and forward movement on his agenda, Trump spent much of the week promoting a vague plan to pay for infrastructure projects by using $200 billion in government money to attract enough private investment to swell the pot to $1 trillion.

But former FBI Director James B. Comey's testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee about his interactions with Trump has swamped news coverage of the president's "infrastructure week." Trump fired Comey last month over the FBI's investigation into potential ties between Trump campaign associates and the Russian government.