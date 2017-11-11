His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
See anything we missed? Drop us a line
Trump tweets that 'progress is being made' on North Korea
|Associated Press
President Trump tweeted Saturday that "progress is being made" when it comes to the denuclearization of North Korea.
Trump also wrote that Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to toughen sanctions against Pyongyang, though no official announcement had yet been made in that regard.
Trump spent two nights in Beijing this week on the third leg of a five-country Asia tour. While there, he pressed Xi to do more to squeeze the North Korean economy and cut off exports into North Korea, the vast majority of which come from China.
In a joint statement to the media, the two leaders said they agreed to cooperate on North Korea, among other issues, but did not provide specifics. They didn't take questions from reporters, breaking with a precedent from the Obama administration in which the United States insisted on allowing questions.
Trump tweeted from Hanoi, Vietnam, where he planned to conduct a brief state visit before holding a joint news conference with President Tran Dai Quang.
Trump was to depart for the Philippines later Sunday for a pair of summits that will close out his trip to Asia.
–This post contains reporting from Times staff writers Brian Bennett, Noah Bierman and Alex Wigglesworth