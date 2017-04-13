His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump welcomes first responders from Atlanta bridge collapse
|Associated Press
President Trump welcomed to the White House police, fire and other personnel who responded to the bridge collapse that forced the closure of a portion of Interstate 85 in Atlanta last month.
Authorities have said that a fire under the bridge caused the collapse. A homeless man has been charged with setting the blaze.
Trump commended the first responders, saying their fast action, skill and courage as they battled 40-foot flames saved lives and represented the true strength of America.
But he said that what happened on March 30 was a reminder of the importance of sturdy roads and bridges.
Trump reiterated his commitment to enacting a major federal infrastructure spending program.