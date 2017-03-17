His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump, without comment, tweets a New York Times story
President Trump has made "the failing New York Times" one of his signature catchphrases. But he seemed to think the newspaper got something right with a story on how small business owners are reacting to his policies. Trump tweeted the piece, which published five days earlier, without comment.