President Trump tweeted that Mexico was "just ranked" the world's second-deadliest country and renewed his call for a wall to be built along the border with the United States.

Trump appeared to refer to a report released May 9 by the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies, which concluded that criminal violence in Mexico had reached "a level akin to armed conflict."

The report found that, in 2016, Mexico saw 23,000 homicides. Among countries the authors considered to be in armed conflict, only Syria had a higher death toll.

But some observers raised objections to the report's methodology and argued that it incorrectly characterized Mexico as a country in armed conflict.

A joint statement issued by Mexico's foreign and interior ministries in the days after the report's release argued that the existence of organized criminal violence was not sufficient to earn the categorization, and that not all of the murders there could be attributed to such crime.

The statement pointed out that, according to United Nations statistics from 2014, Mexico's homicide rate of 16.4 murders per 100,000 residents was significantly lower than those of several other Latin American countries that were not ranked in the report.

As for Trump's promised border wall, its future is unclear. Its construction was one of his most oft-repeated campaign pledges, and he has insisted that Mexico would foot the bill.

But Mexican officials have repeatedly and angrily rejected the demand, and a U.S. government spending bill passed in May allocated no funds for a wall to be built.