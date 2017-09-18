His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump wishes happy birthday to CIA and Air Force
President Trump tweeted birthday wishes to the U.S. Air Force and Central Intelligence Agency on Monday.
The CIA and Air Force were created by the National Security Act of 1947. For both organizations, Monday marks the 70th anniversary of their founding.
Trump also honored the Air Force's birthday on Friday with a visit to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.