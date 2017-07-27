His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Another push for Republicans to pass healthcare bill
President Trump tweeted another push for Senate Republicans to pass healthcare legislation.
The tweet was strikingly similar to a message Trump sent about 15 hours earlier in which he wrote, "Come on Republican Senators, you can do it on Healthcare. After 7 years, this is your chance to shine!"
Trump's tweet late Thursday came minutes after Senate Republicans introduced their last-ditch effort to advance the GOP's Obamacare repeal campaign, a "skinny" bill they don't want to become law but hope to use as a vehicle for further negotiations with the House.
The eight-page Health Care Freedom Act keeps much of the Affordable Care Act in place.
But it changes several features, including eliminating the requirement that Americans have health insurance.
-- This post contains reporting from Lisa Mascaro.