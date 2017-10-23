His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump marks anniversary of 1983 Beirut bombing with tweet
|Associated Press
Vice President Mike Pence on Monday honored the memory of 241 U.S. service members killed in the 1983 Marine barracks bombing in Beirut, calling the 3-decade-old attack the "opening salvo" in the war against terrorism.
Pence and White House national security advisor H.R. McMaster paid tribute to the service members during a Washington ceremony to mark the anniversary of the deadly truck bombing.
President Trump retweeted a message from Pence about the anniversary and wrote that the country "will never forget the 241 American service members" who died.
The Beirut bombing was the deadliest attack against U.S. Marines since the battle over Iwo Jima in February 1945. The ceremony and parade at the Marine Barracks in Washington were attended by retired Lt. Col. Larry Gerlach, the commander of the battalion landing team who survived the bombing, and families of service members who were killed.
Trump did not attend the event, but the vice president pointed to Trump's recent decision to decertify the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran, which was tied to the bombing.
"The Beirut barracks bombing was the opening salvo in a war that we have waged ever since — the global war on terror," Pence said.
He said that, under Trump's leadership, "we will drive the cancer of terrorism from the face of the earth."
Trump's tweet about the anniversary came as he continued to feud with the family of a slain soldier about a condolence call Trump placed to the soldier's widow.