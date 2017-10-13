His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump cites CNBC report on economy after days of tweets slamming NBC as 'fake news'
|Alex Wigglesworth
President Trump shared a link to a CNBC report that consumer confidence has risen to its highest level since 2004.
Trump cited the report from the cable TV channel, which is owned by the NBCUniversal News Group, despite waging war on NBC in tweets sent earlier in the week.
On Thursday, Trump tweeted that the public is "just now starting to find out how dishonest and disgusting (FakeNews)" NBC is.
On Wednesday, he suggested that NBC might lose its broadcast licenses following critical stories detailing his behavior, and also claimed that the network "made up" a report on his desire to increase the nation's nuclear arsenal.
The president doubled down Wednesday evening, tweeting, "Network news has become so partisan, distorted and fake that licenses must be challenged and, if appropriate, revoked."
Trump also referred to NBC as "Fake News" earlier Friday during a Twitter exchange with Bill O'Reilly, the former Fox News host who was ousted from the network in April in the wake of disclosures of sexual harassment complaints and settlements paid to multiple women.
Minutes before that, Trump retweeted a message from O'Reilly extolling the virtues of a free press: