His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
Trump attacks Republican leaders over debt ceiling 'mess'
Fanning the flames of GOP discord, President Trump accused Republican congressional leaders Thursday of botching efforts to avoid an unprecedented default on the national debt.
Trump tweeted that he had asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul D. Ryan to attach the legislation increasing the borrowing limit — a toxic vote for many Republicans — to popular military veterans' legislation that he recently signed. The idea was floated in July but never gained steam in Congress.
The president's sharp words underscored the perilous state of play as Congress heads into the fall without a clear plan to take care of its most important piece of business: If it does not increase the nation's $19.9-trillion borrowing limit, the government could be unable to pay its bills, jarring financial markets and leading to other harsh consequences.
Republicans control both Congress and the White House, placing the burden on them to ensure the government doesn't default. In the past, Democrats largely provided the votes for debt limit increases.
The Treasury Department has said the debt ceiling needs to be raised by Sept. 29 to avoid potential default on government obligations including Social Security and interest payments. Ryan and McConnell both have said publicly that Congress will pass legislation to do so.
Trump unleashed his latest criticism of the GOP's congressional leadership in a series of morning tweets that also included a rebuke of McConnell for his inability to get the Senate to repeal President Obama's healthcare law.
The president's broadsides against members of his own party came one day after the White House and McConnell issued statements pledging to work together.
The harsh posts were fresh evidence of the president's fraying relations with fellow Republicans, just when the White House and Capitol Hill most need to be working in sync.