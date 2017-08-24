Trump defends shifting personas after giving two wildly different speeches

Trump weighed in Thursday in a pair of tweets — which he had to edit several times for spelling mistakes — that attacked the press and opposition Democrats.

The about-face seemed to reflect an internal debate between calls for moderation and his inclination to let loose.

Over the course of 24 hours, President Trump gave one speech in which he tore into the media and members of his own Republican Party, and a second urging national unity and love.

On Wednesday, Trump had spoken in measured tones and stuck to his prepared remarks at an American Legion conference in Nevada. He praised veterans as examples for a nation yearning to set aside its differences.

"We are here to hold you up as an example of strength, courage and resolve that our country will need to overcome the many challenges that we face," Trump said.

The night before, the president had cut loose at a campaign-style rally in Arizona. Ignoring pleas from aides to stick to the script, he renewed his fight over coverage of his comments about the race-fueled violence in Charlottesville, Va.

The push-and-pull in Trump's message mirrors the internal dynamics at the White House, where new Chief of Staff John F. Kelly has organized and regimented the West Wing staff but has been unable to rein in the president's tendency to veer off course.

Since Kelly took over last month as chief of staff, he has ousted Trump's chief strategist, Stephen K. Bannon, and his communications director, Anthony Scaramucci. He has limited dissenting voices and restricted access to the president.

Kelly has urged Trump to more closely follow a game plan. But Trump's broadside against the "damned dishonest" media was one of several detours he took from remarks prepared for the Phoenix rally. Trump unabashedly acknowledged that his own advisors had urged him to stay on message, and that he simply couldn't.