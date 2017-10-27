His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
Trump releases video teasing his Fed chair pick
|Associated Press
President Trump on Friday released via Instagram a promotional video teasing his plan to announce a new chair of the Federal Reserve next week.
Chairwoman Janet L. Yellen's term ends in February.
Trump this week said his choice was down to "two and maybe three people," who are thought to be Yellen, Fed governor Jerome Powell and John Taylor, a Stanford University economist.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders wouldn't discuss reports that Trump is leaning toward Powell. Asked Friday about reports that Yellen won't likely be offered a second term, Sanders said, "I can confirm that the president plans to make an announcement on that next week, but beyond that I don't have any other details to add."
In the video, Trump described his pick only as "a person who will hopefully do a fantastic job."
"I have somebody very specific in mind, and I think everybody will be very impressed," Trump said.
The president concluded the video by expressing economic optimism. "We've got a lot of jobs coming into our country. Go out and get a good one," he said. "Wages are going up. The economy is strong. Have fun. God bless America."