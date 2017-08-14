Trump arrives in New York: 'Feels good to be home after seven months'

President Trump tweeted upon arriving in New York on Monday night, as he prepared to stay overnight there for the first time since he took office.

Trump traveled to Manhattan after a brief visit to the White House, which is undergoing renovations while he vacations at his golf resort in New Jersey.

The native New Yorker said Friday that he had stayed away since January because he realized the impact of the street closings and other aspects of a presidential visit.

"I would love to go to my home in Trump Tower, but it's very, very disruptive to do," he said.

Protesters were awaiting the president's arrival Monday. Trump had taken a firmer stand earlier in the day on the white supremacist violence that wracked Charlottesville, Va., over the weekend.

But for many of the protesters, his remarks were too late, overshadowed by his statement on Saturday that "many sides" were responsible for the Charlottesville violence and his initial failure to name white supremacist groups as aggressors.