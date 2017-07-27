His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump honors officers who responded to shooting at congressional baseball practice
|Associated Press
President Trump presented the Medal of Valor on Thursday to five law enforcement officers who responded to a shooting at a congressional baseball practice last month that seriously wounded Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.).
The honorees were U.S. Capitol Police Special Agents David Bailey and Crystal Griner, and Alexandra, Va., police officers Nicole Battaglia, Kevin Jobe and Alexander Jensen.
They received a standing ovation when they entered the East Room at the White House. Griner, who was among those injured in the confrontation, stood on crutches as Trump draped the medal around her neck.
Last month, a heavily armed gunman opened fire on a baseball field in Alexandria where a number of Republican lawmakers and their staffers were practicing for an annual charity baseball game against Democrats.
The shooting injured five people, including Bailey, Griner and House Majority Whip Scalise, who was critically wounded. He was discharged from a Washington hospital on Wednesday.
Capitol Police and other officers returned fire and killed the gunman, who had nursed grievances against Trump and the GOP.
"These officers saved the lives of every innocent person on the field that day," Trump told the audience Thursday, calling the officers "real heroes whose courageous action under fire saved so many lives."