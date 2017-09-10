His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump retweets condolences to former Fox News host Eric Bolling
As Hurricane Irma continued to bear down on Florida on Sunday morning, President Trump retweeted a slew of messages about disaster preparedness.
Most of the tweets highlighted efforts by federal government and law enforcement agencies to provide assistance to those affected by the storm.
Trump also retweeted two messages offering condolences to former Fox News host Eric Bolling.
Bolling was cut loose from the network Friday amid a sexual harassment investigation. The same day, his 19-year-old son was found dead.