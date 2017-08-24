President Trump traded verbal barbs Thursday with James Clapper, the former national intelligence chief, who has questioned Trump's fitness to occupy the Oval Office.

Clapper has denied lying to Congress. He says he misspoke a few years ago when he said the United States was not collecting Americans' data. Documents leaked by former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden later indicated widespread domestic surveillance.

Clapper told CNN that the "beautiful" letter referred to notes he wrote to both Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton the night before the Nov. 8 election.

In the one to Trump — the only one that was delivered — Clapper wrote that he hoped the president would support the intelligence agencies' practice of speaking "truth to power." That's a reference to sharing intelligence even if it runs counter to what a president believes or wants to hear.

This week, the president cut loose in Arizona, angrily renewing his fight with the news media over their coverage of his comments about the race-fueled violence in Charlottesville, Va.

After the speech, Clapper told CNN: "I really question his ability — his fitness to be in this office."