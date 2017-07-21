His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump reminds the public that it's still 'Made in America' week
|Associated Press
As part of a weeklong focus on American-made goods, President Trump has posed in a firetruck, donned a white Stetson and chatted about domestically-produced pillows.
But the painstakingly arranged "Made in America" events were largely drowned out by the tumult surrounding healthcare legislation in the Senate.
Trump embraced the "Made in America" theme at a kickoff event Monday that featured products from all 50 states displayed inside and outside the White House. Speaking to assembled business owners and executives, he promised that "restoring American manufacturing will not only restore our wealth, it will restore our pride and pride in ourselves."
At a "Made in America" round table Wednesday at the White House, Trump spoke with companies that produced goods in America, including Mike Lindell, founder of My Pillow. Trump said he had bought some of the pillows and proclaimed them "very good."
Trump was to attend the commissioning of the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford on Saturday.
It's not the first time Trump's team has adopted a weekly theme in hopes of managing its message and shifting attention away from the ongoing Russia investigation and the struggles to repeal former President Obama’s healthcare law.
Past themes have included infrastructure, technology and energy weeks.
Another week, dubbed "American Dreams," is scheduled for later in the month.