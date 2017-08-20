His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump offers thoughts and prayers after U.S. Navy destroyer collides with tanker
President Trump offered thoughts and prayers to those aboard the U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer John S. McCain, which collided with a tanker east of Singapore and the Straits of Malacca.
At least 10 sailors were missing and five injuries had been reported, the Navy said.
Trump tweeted Sunday night that search and rescue efforts were underway.
The John S. McCain sustained damage on its rear port side from the collision with the Alnic MC that occurred Monday at 6:24 a.m. local time, the Navy's 7th Fleet said.
It is the second collision in two months involving a ship from the Navy's 7th Fleet in the Pacific. Seven sailors died in June when the destroyer Fitzgerald and a container ship struck each other off Japan.