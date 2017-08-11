His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump addresses reporters at his New Jersey golf club
President Trump shared a video clip of his comments to reporters after meeting Friday at his New Jersey golf club with United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and national security advisor H.R. McMaster.
During the question-and-answer session, Trump said that he was being sarcastic when he expressed gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin for cutting hundreds of U.S. diplomatic personnel.
He stepped up his attacks on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who Trump appears to blame for the Senate's failure to push through healthcare legislation.
In the midst of a week of high tensions with North Korea over its nuclear program, Trump reiterated his calls to leader Kim Jong Un to halt his threats to the U.S. and its allies.
And Trump introduced the possibility of another military confrontation — with Venezuela — surprising most observers.