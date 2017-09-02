His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
Upon return to White House, Trump tweets about storm recovery, the economy – and Hillary Clinton
|Alex Wigglesworth
President Trump returned Saturday night to the White House after visiting Texas and Louisiana to meet with victims of Hurricane Harvey.
His Twitter finger appeared to be itchy.
In the first of three tweets sent minutes apart, the president touted a rise in the Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index, which measures how quickly U.S. factories are expanding.
The index now stands at its highest level since April 2011, pointing to solid economic growth.
Trump then provided an update on rescue and recovery efforts in areas hit by Harvey, which slammed into the Gulf Coast on Aug. 25 as a Category 4 storm and delivered days of drenching rain.
Echoing the tone he took while touring flood-ravaged areas earlier Saturday, Trump remained decidedly upbeat and praised the "cooperation & coordination" of authorities, relief workers and volunteers.
The president concluded the string of tweets by issuing a reminder that he had signed a proclamation establishing Sunday as a day of prayer for those dealing with Harvey's aftermath.
Also on Saturday night, the president retweeted two messages from a conservative blog highlighting his trip to Texas.
Trump retweeted a third message that mocked Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton with a doctored photo of her upcoming memoir, "What Happened."