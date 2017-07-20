His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Celebrating six months in office, Trump shares highlight reel of past speeches
President Trump shared a highlight reel consisting of excerpts from speeches he delivered during his first six months in office.
The video contained clips from Trump's inaugural address in January and his first joint address to Congress in February.
It also contained portions of speeches Trump delivered:
- In April at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington
- In May at Liberty University's commencement ceremony
- In May at the Arab Islamic Summit in Saudi Arabia
- In May during the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service outside the U.S. Capitol
- In May at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem
- In May during a memorial at Arlington National Cemetery
- In July during an appearance at Poland's Krasinski Square