Trump wants more people to pay attention to stock market gains

The stock market has never been higher, and President Trump would like more people to pay attention.

Trump's tweet referred to the Dow Jones industrial average. The 18,000 figure he cited, though, was inaccurate: The Dow closed at 19,890.94 six months ago. It was at 18,332.74 on election day, which was nearly nine months ago. And analysts say it would be inaccurate to give Trump full credit for the market's records, at least those set during the last few months.

"Trump obviously is taking credit for a lot of this, as almost any president would do, but the things that affect the market right now aren't things that have been put in place over the last six months," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial Research.

Stocks did surge after Trump's win in November following a couple of hours of confusion among investors caught off-guard by the voting results. The hope was that Trump and a Republican-controlled Congress would cut regulations, revamp the tax system, launch a big program for infrastructure and enact other pro-business policies.

Areas of the market that would benefit most from such policies soared much more than the rest of the market, and the effect was so strong that traders called it the "Trump trade."

In recent months, though, Washington has had several high-profile stumbles, highlighted by the Senate's latest failed attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act. That inaction has investors pushing back their expectations for when a tax plan and other policy changes could happen, and some are questioning how big those changes can be given Republicans' struggles. So the Trump trade has not only faded but reversed course, with the initial leaders and laggards flipping places.

So what's keeping stocks at record heights? A return to strong profit growth for U.S. companies is one of the biggest reasons, analysts say.

Trump appeared to acknowledge as much in a separate tweet in which he quoted Stuart Varney, host of Fox Business Network's "Varney & Co."