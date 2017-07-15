His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
Trump hails stock market, remains defiant in face of Russia revelations
President Trump on Saturday used Twitter to champion the economy while decrying as a "hoax" recent revelations regarding contacts between Russian officials and members of his presidential campaign team.
Last weekend, the New York Times reported that Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., had met during the 2016 campaign with Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.
Trump Jr. initially downplayed the political nature of the meeting, telling the paper that it had primarily concerned adoptions.
But on Monday, it was revealed that Veselnitskaya had promised before the meeting to provide Trump Jr. with information damaging to Hillary Clinton, telling him that the materials were part of a Russian government effort to aid his father's campaign.
The following day, Trump Jr. released his email correspondence with Veselnitskaya, which showed that he was eager to receive the information. He tweeted the emails after learning they would be published by the New York Times.
On Friday, reports emerged that a Soviet-born Washington lobbyist who once served in a Soviet Army counterintelligence unit also was present at the meeting.
The lobbyist, Rinat Akhmetshin, said that Veselnitskaya had given documents to Trump Jr.; Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner; and Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. She said the papers described illicit foreign donations to the Democratic National Committee, Akhmetshin said.
Despite those disclosures, which caused stock indexes to veer sharply lower for a brief time Tuesday, the stock market posted its third straight day of gains Friday, with the Standard & Poor's 500 index, Dow Jones industrial average and Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks each setting records.
-- This post contains reporting from David S. Cloud, Joseph Tanfani and the Associated Press