Trump tweets that Syria cease-fire 'seems to be holding'

Several hours after a cease-fire brokered by the United States and Russia took effect in part of Syria, President Trump tweeted that it seemed "to be holding."

The cease-fire was announced at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, as Presidents Trump and Vladimir Putin of Russia sat down for their first face-to-face meeting since Trump’s election.

Simultaneously, Jordan, the third signatory to the cease-fire, said the agreement to end the fighting in Syria’s southwest would “allow stability and free access of humanitarian aid for this key area in Syria.”

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the agreement showed the progress that can be made when Russia and the United States agree to cooperate.

Numerous similar efforts, however, have collapsed. Cease-fires agreed to by the U.S. and Russia in Syria — including including a recent ill-fated attempt to save the historic city of Aleppo — have never lasted long, and the U.S. has often accused Moscow of using the cover of such pauses in battle to seize territory.