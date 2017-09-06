Trump touts North Dakota tax pitch in tweets

President Trump made an overt pitch Wednesday for Democrats to support his tax overhaul plan, singling out a North Dakota Democratic senator whose vote would be prized by the White House.

Delivering an outdoor speech to a crowd of hundreds at an oil refinery, Trump called for the state's governor and congressional delegation to join him onstage, including Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, the only statewide elected Democrat in heavily Republican North Dakota. "Everybody's saying: What's she doing up here?" Trump said of the first-term senator, adding, "I hope we'll have your support," and calling her "a good woman." Heitkamp, up for reelection next year, flew in with Trump aboard Air Force One as he sought to frame the tax overhaul as a "once-in-a-generation" opportunity to cut taxes and simplify the tax code.

Trump used the event to sell his plan, but its details are still to be determined. He said he'd be getting into "great detail" on the plan in the next two weeks. Overall, it calls for a major simplification of the tax code and lowering personal rates, especially for the middle class, by raising the standard deduction, among other changes, and lowering business taxes to about 15%. "It's your money, not the government's money," Trump said. "If Democrats don't want to bring back your jobs, raise your pay and help America win, voters should deliver a clear message: Do your job to deliver for America, or find a new job," he said.

Trump traveled to North Dakota after a meeting with congressional leaders at the White House in which the president sided with Democrats on a deal to fund the government and raise the federal borrowing limit for three months, all aimed at expediting money for Hurricane Harvey relief. Marc Short, Trump's top legislative advisor, told reporters aboard Air Force One that "helping to clear the decks in September enables us to focus on tax reform for the American people. We need to get the economy growing again and that's what the president focused on." Trump has sought to pressure Democrats to back the tax plan, a key priority after his push to overhaul the healthcare system failed.