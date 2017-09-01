His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump hails 'great progress' in Texas and Louisiana
|Associated Press
President Trump said that "great progress" was being made in areas of Texas and Louisiana recovering from Harvey.
Trump tweeted Friday night that he and First Lady Melania Trump planned to visit both states on Saturday.
The president also said that he would spend the rest of the weekend at the White House. He assured the public that he would be working while there.
Trump's tweet came a short time after his administration approved Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards' request to expand a federal emergency declaration there.
Though the storm had largely moved on by Friday, evacuation orders were issued for parts of Texas and western Louisiana as rivers threatened to overflow and water was released from reservoirs in some areas.