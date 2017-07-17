Trump suggested that the meeting, which was also attended by his son-in-law, Jared Kushner , was a routine attempt to conduct opposition research on Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton .

President Trump continued to defend his oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., from criticism stemming from his disclosure that he had met during the 2016 campaign with Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.

That came contrary to the explanation for the June 2016 meeting initially offered by Trump Jr., who claimed it had concerned adoptions until the New York Times reported that an intermediary who set up the meeting had described Veselnitskaya as having access to Russian government information that could be used against Clinton.

Trump Jr. then released his email correspondence with the intermediary, music publicist Rob Goldstone, which showed that Trump Jr. had responded that he would "love" Russia's help in obtaining the incriminating information.

Though Trump lauded his son's transparency, Trump Jr. only tweeted the emails after learning they would be published by the New York Times.

Trump Jr. then said in an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News Channel that he had publicly disclosed everything about the meeting. In the interview, he only mentioned the presence of Veselnitskaya.

In fact, at least seven people are now known to have been present: Trump Jr., Kushner, Goldstone, Veselnitskaya, Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, Soviet-born Washington lobbyist Rinat Akhmetshin and a New York-based translator.

Akhmetshin confirmed in an interview Friday that Veselnitskaya turned over documents to Trump Jr., Kushner and Manafort, but said that, to his knowledge, "nothing ever came of it."

A senior member of the president’s legal team, Jay Sekulow, said during a series of appearances on Sunday talk shows that the president was not aware of the meeting and insisted it did not violate any criminal laws.

— This post contains reporting from David S. Cloud, Laura King, Joseph S. Tanfani and Sarah D. Wire