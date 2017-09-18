His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump praises secretary-general in tweet after United Nations debut
|Associated Press
President Trump used his United Nations debut on Monday to prod the international organization to cut its bloated bureaucracy and sharpen its ill-defined mission. But he also pledged U.S. support for the New York-based world body he had excoriated as a candidate, and his criticisms were more restrained than in years past.
Trump on Monday praised U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who said that he shared Trump's vision for a less wasteful U.N. to "live up to its full potential." The United States has asked member nations to sign a declaration on U.N. reforms, and more than 120 have done so.
True to form, the president also managed to work into his speech a reference to the Trump-branded apartment tower across First Avenue from the U.N.
Still, Trump's more measured tone stood in sharp contrast to the approach he took at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s new Brussels headquarters in May, when he scolded member nations for not paying enough and refused to explicitly back its mutual defense pact.
Trump's short remarks at a forum on U.N. reforms were a precursor to Tuesday's main event, when he will address the U.N. General Assembly for the first time. His speech is nervously awaited by world leaders concerned about what the president's "America first" vision means for the future of the world body.