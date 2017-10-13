Trump lauds Revolutionary War anniversary and takes on NFL protests in his weekly address

In his remarks, Trump called on Americans to celebrate next Thursday the 236th anniversary of the siege of Yorktown, in which George Washington’s Continental Army defeated the British in the last major battle of the Revolutionary War.

Trump then detailed the history of the American flag before offering a brief, optimistic assessment of the U.S. economy.

"Companies are moving back into the United States and far fewer will be moving out," he said. "Believe me. And it’s already happened. American schoolchildren put their hands on their hearts as they recite the Pledge of Allegiance."

The president also referred to his back-and-forth with the NFL over his repeated denunciations of players who kneel in protest during the playing of the national anthem.

Trump has urged team owners to fire players for such displays.

"Before watching a football game, you want to see those players be proud of their country," Trump said Friday. "Respect our country. Respect our flag. And respect our national anthem. And we think they will. We certainly hope they will."

