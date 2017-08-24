His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump thanks 'brave heroes' after visiting Marine base in Yuma
|Associated Press
President Trump shared video footage of his Tuesday visit to Yuma, Ariz., where he toured a U.S. Marine Corps base that is also a hub of operations for U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
During his brief visit, the president reviewed equipment used by border patrol agents and held a meet-and-greet with Marines.
He then headed to Phoenix to appear at a campaign-style rally.